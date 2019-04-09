Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect: privilege escalation via Client Web Interface Clickjacking
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Client Web Interface Clickjacking of IBM Spectrum Protect, in order to escalate his privileges.
