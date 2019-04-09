Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect: information disclosure via Plain Text Password

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Plain Text Password of IBM Spectrum Protect, in order to obtain sensitive information.

