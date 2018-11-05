Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect: information disclosure via Tracing
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Tracing of IBM Spectrum Protect, in order to obtain sensitive information.
