Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar SIEM: Cross Site Request Forgery
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The IBM QRadar SIEM product offers a web service.
However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
