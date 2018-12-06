Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar SIEM: information disclosure via Web Page Stored Locally

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Web Page Stored Locally of IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to obtain sensitive information.

