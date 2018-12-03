Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar SIEM: privilege escalation via Certificate Validation
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Certificate Validation of IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
