Vigil@nce - IBM Power 9: buffer overflow via Boot Loader
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Power Systems.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Boot Loader of IBM Power 9, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
