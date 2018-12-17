Vigil@nce - IBM Notes/Domino: code execution via NSD Shared Memory IPC
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Domino, Notes.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via NSD Shared Memory IPC of IBM Notes/Domino, in order to run code.
