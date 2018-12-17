Vigil@nce - IBM Notes/Domino: code execution via NSD Shared Memory IPC

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Domino, Notes.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via NSD Shared Memory IPC of IBM Notes/Domino, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...