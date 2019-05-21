Vigil@nce - IBM MQ: denial of service via error logging
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WebSphere MQ.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger file overwrite via the error logging function of IBM MQ, in order to trigger a denial of service.
