Vigil@nce - IBM MQ: denial of service via error logging

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WebSphere MQ.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger file overwrite via the error logging function of IBM MQ, in order to trigger a denial of service.

