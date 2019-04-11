Vigil@nce - IBM MQ: Man-in-the-Middle via Console

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via Console on IBM MQ, in order to read or write data in the session.

Impacted products: WebSphere MQ.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The IBM MQ product uses the TLS protocol, in order to create secure sessions.

However, the X.509 certificate and the service identity are not correctly checked.

An attacker can therefore act as a Man-in-the-Middle via Console on IBM MQ, in order to read or write data in the session.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...