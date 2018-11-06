Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: privilege escalation via RCAC
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: DB2 UDB.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via RCAC of IBM DB2, in order to escalate his privileges.
