Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: four vulnerabilities
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: DB2 UDB.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of IBM DB2.
