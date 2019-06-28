Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: buffer overflow

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: DB2 UDB.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of IBM DB2, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...