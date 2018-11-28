Vigil@nce - IBM DB2: buffer overflow via db2pdcfg
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: DB2 UDB.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a buffer overflow via db2pdcfg of IBM DB2, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter