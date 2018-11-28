Vigil@nce - IBM DB2 LUW: file reading via IBM Spectrum Scale
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: DB2 UDB.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via IBM Spectrum Scale of IBM DB2 LUW, in order to obtain sensitive information.
