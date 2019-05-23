Vigil@nce - IBM API Connect: weak encryption
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IBM API Connect.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on IBM API Connect, in order to read or write data in the session.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
