Vigil@nce - IBM API Connect: information disclosure via Consumer API
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IBM API Connect, I-Connect.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Consumer API of IBM API Connect, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter