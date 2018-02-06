Vigil@nce - IBM AIX: privilege escalation via several setuid programs

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via programmes of IBM AIX, in order to escalate his privileges.

Impacted products: AIX.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 06/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions of several set-uid programmes of IBM AIX, in order to escalate his privileges.

Technical details are unknown.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

