Vigil@nce - IBM AIX: privilege escalation via several setuid programs
April 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via programmes of IBM AIX, in order to escalate his privileges.
Impacted products: AIX.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 06/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of several set-uid programmes of IBM AIX, in order to escalate his privileges.
Technical details are unknown.
