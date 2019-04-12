Vigil@nce - HP LaserJet: code execution via Signature Validation Bypass
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: LaserJet.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Signature Validation Bypass of HP LaserJet, in order to run code.
