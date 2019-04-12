Vigil@nce - HP LaserJet: code execution via Signature Validation Bypass

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: LaserJet.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Signature Validation Bypass of HP LaserJet, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

