Vigil@nce - HP LaserJet Pro: five vulnerabilities
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: LaserJet.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, client access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of HP LaserJet Pro.
