Vigil@nce - GraphicsMagick: five vulnerabilities
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of GraphicsMagick.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
