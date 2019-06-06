Vigil@nce - Grafana: privilege escalation via CSV Formula Injection
August 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Grafana.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via CSV Formula Injection of Grafana, in order to escalate his privileges.
