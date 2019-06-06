Vigil@nce - Grafana: privilege escalation via CSV Formula Injection

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Grafana.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via CSV Formula Injection of Grafana, in order to escalate his privileges.

