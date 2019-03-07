Vigil@nce - Grafana: privilege escalation via Org-Admin/Alerting Pages

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Grafana.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Org-Admin/Alerting Pages of Grafana, in order to escalate his privileges.

