Vigil@nce - Grafana: code execution via go-macaroon

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Grafana.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via go-macaroon of Grafana, in order to run code.

