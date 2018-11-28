Vigil@nce - Git: code execution via run_command

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via run_command() of Git, in order to run code.

