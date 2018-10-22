Vigil@nce - Ghostscript: code execution via Saved Execution Stack
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, WindRiver Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Saved Execution Stack of Ghostscript, in order to run code.
