Vigil@nce - GRUB: memory leak via grub_ext2_read_block
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via grub_ext2_read_block of GRUB, in order to trigger a denial of service.
