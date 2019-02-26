Vigil@nce - GNOME Keyring: information disclosure via PAM Module Login Credentials
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via PAM Module Login Credentials of GNOME Keyring, in order to obtain sensitive information.
