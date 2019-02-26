Vigil@nce - GNOME Keyring: information disclosure via PAM Module Login Credentials

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via PAM Module Login Credentials of GNOME Keyring, in order to obtain sensitive information.

