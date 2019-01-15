Vigil@nce - GNOME Bluetooth: privilege escalation via BlueZ Visibility
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via BlueZ Visibility of GNOME Bluetooth, in order to escalate his privileges.
