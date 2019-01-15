Vigil@nce - GNOME Bluetooth: privilege escalation via BlueZ Visibility

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via BlueZ Visibility of GNOME Bluetooth, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...