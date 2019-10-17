Vigil@nce - GCC: information disclosure via POWER9 Low Random Number Generator

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: GCC, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via POWER9 Low Random Number Generator of GCC, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

