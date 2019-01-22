Vigil@nce - FreeRDP: information disclosure via drdynvc_process_capability_request
February 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via drdynvc_process_capability_request() of FreeRDP, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter