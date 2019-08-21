Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via Mqueue Reference Count
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Mqueue Reference Count of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.
