Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: denial of service via ZFS Vnode Deadlock
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/12/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error via ZFS Vnode Deadlock of FreeBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service.
