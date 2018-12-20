Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: denial of service via Intel Skylake

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeBSD.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can generate a fatal error via Intel Skylake of FreeBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service.

