Vigil@nce - FortiOS: privilege escalation via Restoring Modified Configurations

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Restoring Modified Configurations of FortiOS, in order to escalate his privileges.

