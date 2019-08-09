Vigil@nce - FortiOS: information disclosure via WEB UI JavaScript Parsing
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via WEB UI JavaScript Parsing of FortiOS, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
