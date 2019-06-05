Vigil@nce - FortiOS/FortiManager VM: privilege escalation via Image File System Integrity

August 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiManager Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Image File System Integrity of FortiOS/FortiManager VM, in order to escalate his privileges.

