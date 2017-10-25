Vigil@nce - FortiOS: Cross Site Scripting via Login Disclaimer

December 2017 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Login Disclaimer of FortiOS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 25/10/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The FortiOS product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via Login Disclaimer before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Login Disclaimer of FortiOS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...