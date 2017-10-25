Vigil@nce - FortiOS: Cross Site Scripting via Login Disclaimer
December 2017 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Login Disclaimer of FortiOS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 25/10/2017.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The FortiOS product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via Login Disclaimer before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Login Disclaimer of FortiOS, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
