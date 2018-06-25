Vigil@nce - FortiManager: Cross Site Scripting

August 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of FortiManager, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: FortiManager, FortiManager Virtual Appliance.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 25/06/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The FortiManager product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of FortiManager, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

