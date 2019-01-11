Vigil@nce - FortiClientWindows: NULL pointer dereference via NDIS Miniport drivers

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FortiClient.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via NDIS Miniport drivers of FortiClientWindows, in order to trigger a denial of service.

