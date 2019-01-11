Vigil@nce - FortiClientWindows: NULL pointer dereference via NDIS Miniport drivers
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiClient.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via NDIS Miniport drivers of FortiClientWindows, in order to trigger a denial of service.
