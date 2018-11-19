Vigil@nce - Flatpak: privilege escalation via Setuid Root Files Creation
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Setuid Root Files Creation of Flatpak, in order to escalate his privileges.
