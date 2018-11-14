Vigil@nce - Flatpak: privilege escalation via Read Write Runtime
January 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/11/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Read Write Runtime of Flatpak, in order to escalate his privileges.
