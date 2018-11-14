Vigil@nce - Flatpak: privilege escalation via Read Write Runtime

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Read Write Runtime of Flatpak, in order to escalate his privileges.

