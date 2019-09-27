Vigil@nce - Fedora krb5: denial of service against the KDC

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error in the KDC of Fedora krb5, in order to trigger a denial of service.

