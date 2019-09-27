Vigil@nce - Fedora krb5: denial of service against the KDC
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error in the KDC of Fedora krb5, in order to trigger a denial of service.
