Vigil@nce - FasterXML jackson-databind: code execution via com.p6spy.engine.spy.P6DataSource Deserialization

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via com.p6spy.engine.spy.P6DataSource Deserialization of jackson-databind, in order to run code.

