Vigil@nce - FasterXML jackson-databind: code execution via org.apache.commons.dbcp.datasources.SharedPoolDataSource Deserialization
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via org.apache.commons.dbcp.datasources.SharedPoolDataSource Deserialization of jackson-databind, in order to run code.
