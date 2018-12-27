Vigil@nce - FFmpeg: memory corruption via update_dimensions

February 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/12/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via update_dimensions() of FFmpeg, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...