Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: privilege escalation via tmsh

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via tmsh of F5 BIG-IP, in order to escalate his privileges.

