Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: denial of service via HTTP/2 ALPN
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send malicious HTTP/2 ALPN packets to F5 BIG-IP, in order to trigger a denial of service.
