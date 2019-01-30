Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP LTM: privilege escalation via Revoked Certificate SSL Forward Proxy OCSP Stapling
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Revoked Certificate SSL Forward Proxy OCSP Stapling of F5 BIG-IP LTM, in order to escalate his privileges.
