Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: Cross Site Scripting via Configuration Utility Page
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Configuration Utility Page of F5 BIG-IP, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The F5 BIG-IP product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via Configuration Utility Page before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Configuration Utility Page of F5 BIG-IP, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
